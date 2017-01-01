Pavemint connects people looking for parking with people who have parking to share. Going to the big game? Beat the crowd by reserving your parking space in advance. Have an extra space in your driveway? Share it on Pavemint and start earning extra cash today! With the Pavemint shared parking app, you can list a space in minutes and reserve one even faster. Arrive happier!
Your home is an asset you can share and turn into money when you aren’t using it. Your driveway is no different. List your parking space with Pavemint and be rewarded for helping drivers in your city get to their destinations faster. With the Pavemint iOS app and web dashboard anyone can:
“Pavemint is a great way to make extra cash off my driveway when I'm not using it. It's basically the Airbnb of parking.” –Grant, Toluca Lake
No more circling the block for parking. Now you can simply reserve, arrive and live your life. Book parking weeks in advance or search for available parking on demand. Pavemint makes it easy for you to compare real-time prices, user reviews and walk times to find the perfect space for you.
“I used Pavemint at the Hollywood Bowl and completely avoided the stacked parking and surge pricing after the show. Best concert parking experience I've ever had!” –Brandi, Pasadena
While you cruise the block for parking your car is busy emitting harmful greenhouse gases. Faster parking not only means less frustration for you, it also means less pollution. When you park with Pavemint or share your parking space with others, you help:
You know how frustrating it can be looking for parking. What you might not realize is just how big of an impact it has on the environment. All that circling the block really adds up. Here are a few facts about the impact of parking in Los Angeles without the Pavemint parking app:
is caused by drivers circling the block looking for parking.
are driven yearly looking for parking in LA. That’s equivalent to one person driving for 62,000 years.
(worth $766 million) are wasted yearly as a result of inefficient parking in LA.
are dumped into our air every year because of the way we park. That’s equivalent to 70,000 football fields of harmful gases.
exist in LA, but only 5.6 million registered cars. Most of these spaces aren’t available to the public and aren’t being properly utilized.
Based on information provided by UCLA, IBM and the Journal of the American Planning Association.
Whether you’re looking for parking or have a space to share, Pavemint is simple to access on the go. With the Pavemint Host Dashboard, you can easily create and manage listings using any web browser from your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Have an iPhone? iOS users can download Pavemint from the App Store to find and reserve parking, as well as create and manage their listings. On Android? Click here to join the wait list.